'Some Elements Trying to Tarnish K'taka's Image': CM Bommai on Bengaluru Schools Receive Bomb Threats

Calling it a “conspiracy" to disturb peace in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said some anti-social elements are trying to tarnish the image of the state by sending bomb threats via e-mail to multiple private schools in Bengaluru. He also appealed to parents to not worry as necessary precautionary measures are being taken and the probe is underway.

Soon after the threat e-mails, police immediately rushed to the spots, along with a bomb disposal squad to carry out search operations, and the threats turned out to be “hoax".

Speaking to ANI, he said, “A conspiracy is on to disturb peace in the state. Karnataka is a progressive state and some elements are repeatedly trying to tarnish this image. Police officials were instructed to consider these cases seriously. Those who made the bomb threat calls would be traced and arrested. Effective security and investigation measures will be taken. Necessary precautionary measures are being taken. Parents need not worry."

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told News18 that they were conducting a detailed investigation into the matter. The six schools – Delhi Public School (DPS) Bangalore East, Gopalan International, New Academy School, Vincent Palotti School, Indian Public School and Ebenezer International School in Bengaluru Rural limits – received emails with the same content between 10.15 am and 11 am.

The emails, a copy of which is in possession of News18, read: “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”

Stating that bomb detection and disposal teams were also sent to schools that received threats separately, Additional Commissioner of Police Bengaluru (East) A Subramanyeswara Rao said, “Searches have been done at all the schools and no item that causes worry has been found." Investigating teams are probing the e-mail, Rao said.

“We will find out at the earliest as to who is behind it and take necessary action," he said, adding that mails have come from different email-ids and it will be investigated.

Police evacuated schools that received the threat and parents were asked to come and pick up the children, they said, adding that it was also ensured that exams that were going on at few schools, were not disturbed. Class 10 exams are currently on in the state.

(with inputs from PTI)

