GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Some From My Party Did Not Like It', Says Rahul Gandhi on Hugging PM Modi

In his address in Hamburg, Germany, Gandhi also said there is a big job problem in India but the prime minister refuses to see it. "You have to accept the problem to fix it," he said.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2018, 7:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Some From My Party Did Not Like It', Says Rahul Gandhi on Hugging PM Modi
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Image: LSTV GRAB via PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said some of his own part members did not like it when he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

In his address in Hamburg, Germany, Gandhi also said there is a big job problem in India but the prime minister refuses to see it. "You have to accept the problem to fix it," he said.

Gandhi also spoke about India and its progress over the last 70 years.

Referring to his famous hug, after a no-holds-barred attack in a Parliament debate last month, Gandhi said, "When I hugged PM Modi in Parliament, some within my party did not like it."

Gandhi also talked about his father former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assailants.

"When I saw the man who killed my father lying dead in a field in Sri Lanka, I did not like it, I saw his crying children in him," he said.

Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) Velupillai Prabhakaran, responsible for the killing of Rajiv Gandhi, was shot dead by Sri Lankan troops in 2009.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...