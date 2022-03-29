'Some Paying Taxes, Others Enjoying': Why This MLC Wants to Replicate UP's Population Policy in Karnataka

Pitching ‘Uttar Pradesh model’ in Karnataka, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLC has demanded a policy to control population in the state, suggesting that government welfare schemes should not be given to those who have more than two children.

“Population is not coming under control despite government’s effort. Families with more children are taking complete benefits and depriving others of those schemes. Tax-payers’ money is also getting wasted. Somebody is paying taxes but some other people are enjoying the benefits," Bharathi Shetty said.

This suggestion may stoke a controversy as already some groups have been creating ruckus over hijab ban, along with a new debate over ‘halal’ food.

A right-wing organisation on Monday said that they are starting a campaign against the purchase of Halal meat as it is “culled under Islamic practices and cannot be offered to Hindu gods”.

“During Ugadi (considered the New Year for Kannadigas), there are a lot of purchases of meat, and we are starting a campaign against Halal meat. As per Islam, Halal meat is first offered to Allah, and the same cannot be offered to Hindu gods,” Mohan Gowda, the Samithi spokesperson, was quoted by Hindustan Times.

