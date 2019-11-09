Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Some People Have 'Talibani Mindset', No Trust in Judiciary: Naqvi on Owaisi's Remarks

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi said the Supreme court verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case was a 'victory of belief over facts.'

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Some People Have 'Talibani Mindset', No Trust in Judiciary: Naqvi on Owaisi's Remarks
File photo of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

New Delhi: Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi for his critical remarks on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, saying some people have a "Talibani mindset" and "no trust" in the judiciary of the country.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the Supreme court verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case was a "victory of belief over facts."

The Hyderabad MP, reacting to the apex court verdict, also said he was not satisfied with the ruling. Slamming Owaisi, Naqvi said that some people are suffering "from the disease of Talibani mindset".

"These people have no trust on the Constitution or judiciary of the country," the senior BJP leader told PTI.

He said that these people should understand that the country will not allow any person to disturb our peace, harmony and brotherhood.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Earlier, reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, Naqvi said the judgment should be welcomed and respected wholeheartedly.

"It's our collective responsibility to strengthen unity, social harmony, brotherhood in the country," he said. The decision should not be seen as a victory or loss for anyone, the minister said.

"Kahin par bhi jeet ka junooni jashn aur haar ka hahakaari hungama nahin hona chahiye, usse bachna chahiye (Nowhere, the verdict should be excessively celebrated as a victory, nor there should be a brouhaha over the defeat. We should completely avoid this)," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram