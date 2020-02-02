Some People in Delhi More Interested in Publicity than Work, Says Nitish Kumar
The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) president and Bihar chief minister was in the national capital to campaign for party candidate SCL Gupta for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and others being garlanded at an election campaign rally ahead of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly election, at Burari in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on Sunday said some people are interested in publicity and questioned the work done by the city government in the last five years.
The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief was here to campaign for party candidate SCL Gupta for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls. Gupta is contesting the elections from the Sangam Vihar constituency in south Delhi.
"Some people are more interested in publicity and advertisements. We don't do that," Kumar said without naming Kejriwal. "Those who got the mandate to govern Delhi did nothing," he said.
The BJP is contesting the polls in Delhi in alliance with the JD(U) and the Lok Janshakti Party. Bihar being a poor state has done a phenomenal job in areas of education, electricity and health, and strengthening road and transport infrastructure, Kumar said.
BJP president JP Nadda and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan were also present at the public meeting.
