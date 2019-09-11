Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Somebody Wants to Take Undue Advantage: Sadananda Gowda on Protest Against DK Shivakumar's Arrest

The Union minister, who also belongs to the Vokkaliga community said the case involving Shivakumar was under investigation, an FIR had already been filed and he has been produced before the court.

PTI

Updated:September 11, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
Sadananda Gowda
File photo of Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda.
Bengaluru: Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday alleged that the protest rally held by thousands of people belonging to the Vokkaliga community here against the arrest of senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar was an attempt by somebody to take advantage of the situation.

The former chief minister, who also belongs to the Vokkaliga community, said the case involving Shivakumar was under investigation, an FIR had already been filed and he has been produced before the Court. "Now, it's not fair on my part to comment. I think they have to go for legal solutions; and they should not hit the streets (to protest), that's what I feel," Gowda.

Asked if he thought the issue was taking "caste colour", the chemicals and fertilisers minister said, "I don't know about all those things... this issue... somebody wants to take some undue advantage of the situation, that's all".

Thousands of people belonging to the Vokkaliga community took out a protest rally here against the arrest of Shivakumar and to express solidarity with him. Vokkaliga and Lingayat are the two dominant communities of Karnataka.

Shivakumar, an influential Congress leader of Karnataka and a former Minister, was arrested on September three by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case and has been in the custody of the agency since then.

