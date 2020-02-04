Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Son of Ravana': Ugly Scenes in Lok Sabha as Govt, Oppn Face Off Over BJP Leader's Remark on Bapu

The Congress party leaders later staged a walk out while raising 'Mahatma Gandhi amar rahe' slogan. In the morning, the proceedings were adjourned till noon after Opposition protest over the issue.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 1:16 PM IST
'Son of Ravana': Ugly Scenes in Lok Sabha as Govt, Oppn Face Off Over BJP Leader's Remark on Bapu
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday witnessed Opposition uproar over BJP leader Anant Hegde's controversial remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, with senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calling BJP leaders 'son of Ravana (mythical demon-king)'.

"Today they abused Mahatma Gandhi. They insulted Lord Ram's bhakt. They are son of Ravana," Chowdhury said, drawing sharp reaction of the saffron party lawmakers.

Replying to the statement, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said, "We, people of Bharatiya Janata Party, are the real bhakts. We are the real followers of Mahatma Gandhi. These people are the followers of nakli (fake) Gandhi like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress party leaders later staged a walk out while raising 'Mahatma Gandhi amar rahe' slogan.

In the morning, the proceedings were adjourned till noon after Opposition protest over the issue.

Mostly members from the Congress, DMK and NCP sought to raise the issue of Hegde's remarks but Speaker Om Birla did not allow them. The House also observed silence as a mark of respect for the departed souls, including Sultan of Oman Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said.

Soon after the House condoled the death of former members, protests began. Some Congress members displayed placards saying 'BJP Party Godse Party' and 'Mahatma Gandhi, Amar Rahe'. Amid the uproar, the Speaker adjourned proceedings till noon.

At an event in Bengaluru recently, Hegdge had said that freedom fighters, who did not sacrifice anything, made the country believe that it attained Independence through 'Upavas Satyagrah', Gandhi's preferred mode of agitation, and became Mahapurush (great person).

The former MP had said, "There were two types of freedom fighters, one which believed in Shastra (arms) and another in Shaastra (intellectual motivators).

