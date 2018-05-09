GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Son to Mukul Roy: Your Hate Politics Can Only Appease PM Modi, Not Bengalis

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:May 9, 2018, 11:15 PM IST
File photo of BJP leader Mukul Roy.
Kolkata: Subhranshu Roy, a two-time Trinamool Congress MLA and son of BJP leader Mukul Roy, on Wednesday slammed his father for doing hate politics in Bengal.

“People in Bengal never support people who indulge in such politics. Bengal is moving forward under the leadership of didi (Mamata Banerjee). In this Panchayat poll, people will cast their votes in large numbers to TMC,” he told reporters.

Hitting out at his father and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, he said, “Mukul babu is promising youths smart phones and another BJP leader Dilip babu is threatening people and talks about graveyard. Bengal’s people don’t like such political ideology.”

“Such comments may appease Prime Minister Narendra Modi but not the people in Bengal. People here know only development and that is only possible under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee,” he added.

On Sunday, Mukul had promised smartphones to first-time voters in Jalpaiguri district if BJP emerged a winner in the upcoming Panchayat election.

Mukul was a former TMC leader and trusted lieutenant’ of Mamata Banerjee. He had joined the BJP in November last year after differences with the West Bengal CM.

His son Subhranshu, however, had decided to stick with TMC, saying that his father took his decision and he took his own.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
