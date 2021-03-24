Sonai Candidate List: Key Contests in Sonai Assembly Constituency of Assam

Sonai Assembly constituency in Cachar district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Sonai seat is part of the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Aminul Haque Laskar of BJP won from this seat beating Anamul Haque of INC by a margin of 7,553 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Anamul Haque of INC won from this this constituency defeating Audesh Kumar Singh of BJP by a margin of 42,028 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Silchar Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Sonai Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Sonai constituency are: Aminul Haque Laskar of BJP, Karimuddin Barbhuiya of AIUDF