Sonai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Sonai Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

10. Sonai (सोनाई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Barak Valley region and Cachar district of Assam. It shares a border with . Sonai is part of 2. Silchar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.36%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,83,580 eligible electors, of which 92,861 were male, 90,714 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sonai in 2021 is 977.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,59,040 eligible electors, of which 82,895 were male, 76,145 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,37,366 eligible electors, of which 72,414 were male, 64,952 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sonai in 2016 was 963. In 2011, there were 853.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Aminul Haque Laskar of BJP won in this seat by defeating Anamul Haque of INC by a margin of 7,553 votes which was 6.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.83% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Anamul Haque of INC won in this seat defeating Audesh Kumar Singh of BJP by a margin of 42,028 votes which was 40.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 61.75% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 10. Sonai Assembly segment of Silchar Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Silchar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Silchar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Sonai are: Aminul Haque Laskar (BJP), Karim Uddin Barbhuiya (AIUDF), M Santikumar Singha (TMC), Anjan Kumar Chanda (SUCIC), Anwar Hussain Laskar (SP), Abdul Matlib Laskar (IND), Ashish Haldar (IND), Anamul Haque (IND), Karim Uddin Barbhuiya (IND), Dilip Kumar Das (IND), Md Nazrul Islam Laskar (IND), Bijan Paul (IND), Shukumar Sonar (IND), Sayal Ahmed Barbhuiya (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.39%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.63%, while it was 74.99% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 10. Sonai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 186. In 2011 there were 161 polling stations.

EXTENT:

10. Sonai constituency comprises of the following areas of Cachar district of Assam: Sonai thana [excluding circle Nos. 32 (Part), 65, 66, Boaligrant in circle No. 54 (Part) and Hill Punjee and forest villages] and circle Nos. 28 to 31 and 35 in Silchar thana and circle No. 58 (Part) in Dholai thana in Silchar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Cachar.

The total area covered by Sonai is 250 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sonai is: 24°42’20.9"N 92°50’58.6"E.

