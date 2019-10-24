Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Sonali Phogat in Adampur Election Results 2019: Sonali Phogat of BJP Leading

Live election result status of Sonali Phogat Adampur Haryana Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Sonali Phogat has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Kuldeep Bishnoi
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Sonali Phogat in Adampur Election Results 2019: Sonali Phogat of BJP Leading
TikTok Star And BJP candidate from Adampur Sonali Phogat shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote during the Haryana assembly elections in Hisar district. (Image: PTI)

Sonali Phogat - a TikTok sensation, secured a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket for the Adampur seat in Haryana against three-time MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from the Congress party. With over 1.20 lakh followers, Phogat has made over 175 short videos which are immensely popular in Haryana, especially among young voters. Sensing her popularity among TikTok users in Haryana, the BJP decided to pit the small screen actress and greenhorn activist against sitting legislator Bishnoi - the son of three-time Chief Minister late Bhajan Lal in this Jat-dominated seat.

47. Adampur (आदमपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hisar district of Haryana and is part of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.89%.

Adampur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
12644
63.18%
Kuldeep Bishnoi
BJP
4536
22.66%
Sonali Phogat
JJP
1438
7.18%
Ramesh Kumar
BSP
513
2.56%
Satvir
IND
352
1.76%
Sanjay
INLD
287
1.43%
Rajesh Godara
CPM
128
0.64%
Suresh
IND
25
0.12%
Sharwan Kumar
IND
23
0.11%
Parveen
IND
17
0.08%
Sunil Kumar
IND
17
0.08%
Meenakshi Beniwal
BKP(J)
16
0.08%
Shamsher Singh
IND
7
0.03%
Manoj Kumar
IND
6
0.03%
Khusi Ram
IND
5
0.02%
Amit
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,62,720 eligible electors, of which 87,677 were male, 75,042 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 369 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,54,074 eligible electors, of which 82,711 were male, 71,363 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 369 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,29,790.

Adampur has an elector sex ratio of 855.89.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kuldeep Bishnoi of HJCBL won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 17249 votes which was 14.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HJCBL had a vote share of 47.06% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kuldeep Bishnoi of HJCBL won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6015 votes which was 5.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HJCBL had a vote share of 45.75% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 47. Adampur Assembly segment of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. Hisar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 75.7%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 78.29%, while it was 81.22 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.59%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 180 polling stations in 47. Adampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 159.

Extent: 47. Adampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Hisar district of Haryana: Adampur Tehsil; KCs Balsamand and Bir Hisar of Hisar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Adampur is: 29.2113 75.4651.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Adampur results.

