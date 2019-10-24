Sonali Phogat in Adampur Election Results 2019: Sonali Phogat of BJP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Sonali Phogat - a TikTok sensation, secured a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket for the Adampur seat in Haryana against three-time MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from the Congress party. With over 1.20 lakh followers, Phogat has made over 175 short videos which are immensely popular in Haryana, especially among young voters. Sensing her popularity among TikTok users in Haryana, the BJP decided to pit the small screen actress and greenhorn activist against sitting legislator Bishnoi - the son of three-time Chief Minister late Bhajan Lal in this Jat-dominated seat.

47. Adampur (आदमपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hisar district of Haryana and is part of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.89%.

Adampur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 12644 63.18% Kuldeep Bishnoi LEADING BJP 4536 22.66% Sonali Phogat JJP 1438 7.18% Ramesh Kumar BSP 513 2.56% Satvir IND 352 1.76% Sanjay INLD 287 1.43% Rajesh Godara CPM 128 0.64% Suresh IND 25 0.12% Sharwan Kumar IND 23 0.11% Parveen IND 17 0.08% Sunil Kumar IND 17 0.08% Meenakshi Beniwal BKP(J) 16 0.08% Shamsher Singh IND 7 0.03% Manoj Kumar IND 6 0.03% Khusi Ram IND 5 0.02% Amit NOTA -- 0.00% Nota

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,62,720 eligible electors, of which 87,677 were male, 75,042 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 369 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,54,074 eligible electors, of which 82,711 were male, 71,363 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 369 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,29,790.

Adampur has an elector sex ratio of 855.89.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kuldeep Bishnoi of HJCBL won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 17249 votes which was 14.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HJCBL had a vote share of 47.06% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kuldeep Bishnoi of HJCBL won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6015 votes which was 5.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HJCBL had a vote share of 45.75% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 47. Adampur Assembly segment of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. Hisar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 75.7%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 78.29%, while it was 81.22 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.59%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 180 polling stations in 47. Adampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 159.

Extent: 47. Adampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Hisar district of Haryana: Adampur Tehsil; KCs Balsamand and Bir Hisar of Hisar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Adampur is: 29.2113 75.4651.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Adampur results.

