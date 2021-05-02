Sonamukhi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

258. Sonamukhi (सोनामुखी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Bankura district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Sonamukhi is part of 37. Bishnupur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 40.98%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,32,505 eligible electors, of which 1,18,896 were male, 1,13,609 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sonamukhi in 2021 is 956.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,10,167 eligible electors, of which 1,08,890 were male, 1,01,277 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,448 eligible electors, of which 95,219 were male, 85,229 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sonamukhi in 2016 was 348. In 2011, there were 208.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Ajit Ray of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Dipali Saha of TMC by a margin of 8,719 votes which was 4.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 46.05% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dipali Saha of TMC won in this seat defeating Chongre Manoranjan of CPIM by a margin of 7,289 votes which was 4.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.8% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 258. Sonamukhi Assembly segment of Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bishnupur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bishnupur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Sonamukhi are: Ajit Ray (CPIM), Dibakar Gharami (BJP), Dr Shyamal Santra (TMC), Avranil Mandal (SUCOIC), Asim Kumar Mandal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.49%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.05%, while it was 91.53% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 324 polling stations in 258. Sonamukhi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 255. In 2011 there were 233 polling stations.

EXTENT:

258. Sonamukhi constituency comprises of the following areas of Bankura district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Sonamukhi, 2. Sonamukhi(M) and 3. Belut Rasulpur, Beersingha, Hamirpur, Narayanpur and Patrasayar GPs of CDB Patrasayer. It shares an inter-state border with Bankura.

The total area covered by Sonamukhi is 518 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sonamukhi is: 23°18’31.3"N 87°26’10.3"E.

