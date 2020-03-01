‘Sonar Bangla’ Not Possible Under Mamata’s Watch, She Can't Block Citizenship to Refugees, Says Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Kolkata for a one-day visit to address a rally and launch BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' (no more atrocity) campaign, on Sunday said that 'sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal) is not possible as long as Mamata Banerjee government remains in power.

“Bengal is lagging behind in terms of development under Mamata Banerjee's leadership and 'Sonar Bangla' cannot be formed under her watch,' said Shah, who arrived in the city on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of Left and Congress protesters, carrying black flags and anti-CAA posters, demonstrated outside the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and raised 'go back' slogans against him.

In the backdrop of riots that broke out in north-east Delhi and amid a strong anti-CAA sentiment, the Home Minister accused the opposition parties of building a negative perception about the law.

“The CAA will not take away anybody's citizenship, Opposition terrorising refugees by creating false perceptions about CAA. CM Mamata Banerjee will not be able to stop us from granting citizenship to refugees. She opposed CAA, ensured riots take place in West Bengal,” he said, adding that a grand Ram temple will come up in Ayodhya in few months.

