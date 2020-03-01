Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

‘Sonar Bangla’ Not Possible Under Mamata’s Watch, She Can't Block Citizenship to Refugees, Says Amit Shah

In Kolkata for a one-day visit, Home Minister Amit Shah accused the opposition parties of building a negative perception about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

News18.com

Updated:March 1, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘Sonar Bangla’ Not Possible Under Mamata’s Watch, She Can't Block Citizenship to Refugees, Says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI)

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Kolkata for a one-day visit to address a rally and launch BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' (no more atrocity) campaign, on Sunday said that 'sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal) is not possible as long as Mamata Banerjee government remains in power.

“Bengal is lagging behind in terms of development under Mamata Banerjee's leadership and 'Sonar Bangla' cannot be formed under her watch,' said Shah, who arrived in the city on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of Left and Congress protesters, carrying black flags and anti-CAA posters, demonstrated outside the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and raised 'go back' slogans against him.

In the backdrop of riots that broke out in north-east Delhi and amid a strong anti-CAA sentiment, the Home Minister accused the opposition parties of building a negative perception about the law.

“The CAA will not take away anybody's citizenship, Opposition terrorising refugees by creating false perceptions about CAA. CM Mamata Banerjee will not be able to stop us from granting citizenship to refugees. She opposed CAA, ensured riots take place in West Bengal,” he said, adding that a grand Ram temple will come up in Ayodhya in few months.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram