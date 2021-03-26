Sonari Candidate List: Key Contests in Sonari Assembly Constituency of Assam

Sonari Assembly constituency in Charaideo (Sonari) district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Sonari seat is part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Topon Kumar Gogoi of BJP won from this seat beating Sarat Barkataky of INC by a margin of 24,117 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Sarat Borkotoky of INC won from this this constituency defeating Anup Singh Rajpuruhit of BJP by a margin of 28,904 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Jorhat Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Sonari Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Sonari constituency are: Dharmeswar Konwar of BJP, Sushil Kumar Suri of CONG, Gautam Hatimuria of AJP