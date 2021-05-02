Sonari Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dharmeswar Konwar of BJP Leading

106. Sonari (सोनारी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Charaideo district of Assam. It shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh (Langding District). Sonari is part of 12. Jorhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.29%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,78,674 eligible electors, of which 89,930 were male, 88,744 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sonari in 2021 is 987.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,51,738 eligible electors, of which 79,276 were male, 72,462 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,46,700 eligible electors, of which 76,628 were male, 70,072 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sonari in 2016 was 69. In 2011, there were 117.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Topon Kumar Gogoi of BJP won in this seat by defeating Sarat Barkataky of INC by a margin of 24,117 votes which was 18.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.83% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sarat Borkotoky of INC won in this seat defeating Anup Singh Rajpuruhit of BJP by a margin of 28,904 votes which was 27.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.38% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 106. Sonari Assembly segment of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Sonari are: Dharmeswar Konwar (BJP), Sushil Kumar Suri (INC), Gautom Hatimuria (AJP), Ratan Hemrom (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.39%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.58%, while it was 72.34% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 106. Sonari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 200. In 2011 there were 197 polling stations.

EXTENT:

106. Sonari constituency comprises of the following areas of Charaideo district of Assam: Sonari thana in Sibsagar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Charaideo.

The total area covered by Sonari is 575 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sonari is: 27°03’43.9"N 95°08’52.4"E.

