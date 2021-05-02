Sonarpur Dakshin Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

147. Sonarpur Dakshin (Sonarpur South) (सोनारपुर दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Sonarpur Dakshin is part of 22. Jadavpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,88,107 eligible electors, of which 1,42,001 were male, 1,46,090 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sonarpur Dakshin in 2021 is 1029.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,47,193 eligible electors, of which 1,23,819 were male, 1,23,373 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,819 eligible electors, of which 1,04,514 were male, 98,187 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sonarpur Dakshin in 2016 was 148. In 2011, there were 114.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Jiban Mukhopadhyay of TMC won in this seat by defeating Tarit Chakraborty of CPI by a margin of 15,029 votes which was 7.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.8% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jiban Mukhopadhyay of TMC won in this seat defeating Tarit Chakraborty(Saheb) of CPI by a margin of 37,774 votes which was 22.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 59.03% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 147. Sonarpur Dakshin Assembly segment of Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jadavpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Jadavpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Sonarpur Dakshin are: Anjana Basu (BJP), Arundhuti Maitra (Lovely) (TMC), Bimal Krishna Mandal (BSP), Shuvam Banerjee (CPI), Trayee Pradhan (RTORP), Dibakar Halder (SUCOIC), Debashis Rakshit (BJMP), Sanjay Roy (AMB), Arun Sarkar (IND), Uttam Samul (IND), Dilip Kumar Roy (IND), Provash Mondal (IND), Rangalal Barik (IND), Shampa Das (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.21%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.56%, while it was 83.82% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 392 polling stations in 147. Sonarpur Dakshin constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 276. In 2011 there were 247 polling stations.

Extent:

147. Sonarpur Dakshin constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos-8 to 24 of Rajpur Sonarpur (M), 2. Kalikapur-I, Kalikapur-II, Langalberia, Poleghat, Pratapnagar and Sonarpur-II GPs of CDB Sonarpur. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Sonarpur Dakshin is 79 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sonarpur Dakshin is: 22°25’46.9"N 88°27’07.2"E.

