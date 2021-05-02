Sonarpur Uttar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

151. Sonarpur Uttar (Sonarpur North) (सोनारपुर उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Sonarpur Uttar is part of 22. Jadavpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,00,229 eligible electors, of which 1,49,622 were male, 1,50,586 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sonarpur Uttar in 2021 is 1006.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,47,027 eligible electors, of which 1,24,870 were male, 1,22,154 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,639 eligible electors, of which 1,02,432 were male, 95,150 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sonarpur Uttar in 2016 was 82. In 2011, there were 55.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Firdousi Begum of TMC won in this seat by defeating Jyotirmoyee Sikdar of CPIM by a margin of 24,880 votes which was 12.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.31% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Firdousi Begum of TMC won in this seat defeating Shyamal Naskar of CPIM by a margin of 26,024 votes which was 16.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 55.4% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 151. Sonarpur Uttar Assembly segment of Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jadavpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Jadavpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Sonarpur Uttar are: Ajit Baul (BSP), Firdousi Begum (TMC), Monalisa Sinha (CPIM), Ranjan Baidya (BJP), Dulal Das (IND), Nepal Chandra Naskar (IND), Binanda Sing (IND), Samir Bhattacharya (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.88%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.08%, while it was 82.38% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 398 polling stations in 151. Sonarpur Uttar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 281. In 2011 there were 234 polling stations.

Extent:

151. Sonarpur Uttar constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos. 1 to 7 and 25 to 33 of Rajpur Sonarpur (M) and 2. Banhooghly-I, Banhooghly-II, Kamrabad, Kheyadaha-I and Kheyadaha-II GPs of CDB Sonarpur. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Sonarpur Uttar is 81 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sonarpur Uttar is: 22°26’48.5"N 88°24’38.9"E.

