Sonbarsha Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sonbarsha Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Sonbarsha (Sonbarsa raj) (सोनबरसा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Saharsa district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Saharsa. Sonbarsha is part of 13. Madhepura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.69%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.2%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,03,444 eligible electors, of which 1,56,003 were male, 1,47,239 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sonbarsha in 2020 is =CP76/CM76*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,83,053 eligible electors, of which 1,46,680 were male, 1,36,369 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,264 eligible electors, of which 1,20,563 were male, 1,08,701 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sonbarsha in 2015 was 81. In 2010, there were 70.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ratnesh Sada of JDU won in this seat by defeating Sarita Devi of LJP by a margin of 53,763 votes which was 36.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 59.66% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ratnesh Sada of JDU won in this seat defeating Sarita Devi of LJP by a margin of 31,445 votes which was 26.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 47.37% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 74. Sonbarsha Assembly segment of Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dinesh Chandra Yadav won the Madhepura Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Madhepura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 8 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sonbarsha are: Kiran Devi (BSP), Tarni Rishideo (INC), Pawan Paswan (NCP), Ratnesh Sada (JDU), Sarita Devi (LJP), Amir Ram (PP), Umesh Paswan (JTLP), Prithvi Chandra Sada (RJSBP), Pranjal Ranjan Kumar Alias Dilkhush Paswan (JVKP), Manoj Paswan (JAPL), Upendra Ram (IND), Bhumi Paswan (IND), Manjay Kumar (IND), Ramesh Kumar Sharma (IND), Rajesh Ram (IND), Sikandar Sada (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 53.9%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.59%, while it was 52.21% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 312 polling stations in 74. Sonbarsha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 268. In 2010 there were 234 polling stations.

Extent:

74. Sonbarsha constituency comprises of the following areas of Saharsa district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Patarghat, Sonbarsha and Banma Itahri. It shares an inter-state border with Saharsa.

Sonbarsha seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Sonbarsha is 396.42 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sonbarsha is: 25°44'07.1"N 86°45'37.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sonbarsha results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.