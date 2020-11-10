Sonepur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sonepur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Sonepur (Harihar Kshetra) (सोनपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Saran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Saran. Sonepur is part of 20. Saran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.96%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,82,375 eligible electors, of which 1,50,966 were male, 1,30,281 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,67,918 eligible electors, of which 1,44,556 were male, 1,23,358 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,755 eligible electors, of which 1,22,848 were male, 1,00,907 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sonepur in 2015 was 1,027. In 2010, there were 569.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Dr Ramanuj Prasad of RJD won in this seat by defeating Vinay Kumar Singh of BJP by a margin of 36,396 votes which was 23.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 54.87% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Vinay Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Rabri Devi of RJD by a margin of 20,685 votes which was 17.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.76% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 122. Sonepur Assembly segment of Saran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy won the Saran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Saran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sonepur are: Awdhesh Singh (BJP), Kamal Prasad Singh (RLSP), Deo Kumar Chaurasia (RJD), Azim Ansari (BMF), Indradeo Roy (SUCI), Manish Kumar Singh (BND), Yashwant Singh (AIFB), Ramanand Singh (SSD), Vidhya Bhushan (SPKP), Shiv Ranjan Kumar (RJJP), Sadhu Bhagat (RJSBP), Sunil Ray (JNP), Ajit Kumar (IND), Kishor Kumar (IND), Krishna Bhagwan (IND), Dheeraj Kumar Roy (IND), Nishant Gandhi (IND), Santosh Kumar Shukla (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.93%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 58.59%, while it was 53.81% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 282 polling stations in 122. Sonepur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 250. In 2010 there were 222 polling stations.

Extent:

122. Sonepur constituency comprises of the following areas of Saran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Dighwara and Sonepur. It shares an inter-state border with Saran.

Sonepur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Sonepur is 238.03 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sonepur is: 25°42'31.3"N 85°09'39.2"E.

