Sonia Attacks Modi Govt, Says Dangerous Regime Compromising Democracy

In her address to the newly-constituted Congress Working Committee, which met for the first time under the chairmanship of party chief Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi also cautioned the people about the "reign of despair and fear" heaped upon India's deprived and poor.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2018, 2:59 PM IST
Sonia Attacks Modi Govt, Says Dangerous Regime Compromising Democracy
File photo of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
New Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has lashed out at the Narendra Modi government, saying the people of the country have to be rescued from a "dangerous regime" that is "compromising" with India's democracy.

She said the rhetoric of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his "desperation" reflecting that the "reverse countdown" of the Modi government has begun.

We are committed to make alliances work and we are all with Congress President Rahul Gandhi in this endeavour.

We have to rescue our people from a dangerous regime that is compromising with the democracy of India, she said.

She said the rhetoric of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his "desperation" reflecting that the "reverse countdown" of the Modi government has begun.

We are committed to make alliances work and we are all with Congress President Rahul Gandhi in this endeavour.

We have to rescue our people from a dangerous regime that is compromising with the democracy of India, she said.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
