Sonia Congratulates Biden, Harris For US Election Win

New Delhi, Nov 7: Congress president Sonia Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, saying India looked forward to a close partnership beneficial to peace and development. In a statement late in the night, Gandhi also extended warm greetings to vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Under the “wise and mature” leadership of Biden and Harris, Gandhi said “India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world”. Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to American media projections. PTI SKC HMB 11080046 NNNN.

