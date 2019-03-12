English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonia Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Playing 'Victim Card', Politicising National Interest
She was speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the Sardar Patel National Memorial in Gujarat.
File photo of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
Ahmedabad: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing the "victim card" as she said people of the country were the victims of his "wrong policies".
She was speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the Sardar Patel National Memorial here.
According to sources, the senior Congress leader in her address lashed out at the Modi government for 'politicising' issues related to national interest.
She also called for highlighting the achievements of the previous UPA government along with emphasising on the need to move forward in providing a new vision for the country.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who also addressed the meeting, talked about the agrarian crisis, hampered industrial growth and unemployment under the present regime at the Centre.
The meeting started with a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of Pulwama terror attack.
The top Congress leadership paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram here.
The day also marks the anniversary of the famous 'Dandi March' started by Mahatma Gandhi from Sabarmati Ashram on March 12, 1930.
The CWC meeting is being held in Gujarat after a gap of 58 years. It was last held in the state at Bhavnagar in 1961.
The party will also hold a public meeting in Adalaj in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat with the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.
