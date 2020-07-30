Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Delhi Hospital for Routine Tests, Condition Stable

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday evening was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for routine tests.

A medical bulletin from the hospital said that she was admitted around 7 p.m.

"She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable," said the hospital's Chairman (Board of Management) Dr DS Rana.

Earlier in the day, she chaired a meeting of the party Rajya Sabha MPs which went on for more than three hours as she heard each participant on the current political issues.