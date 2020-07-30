Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Delhi Hospital for Routine Tests, Condition Stable
A file photo of Sonia Gandhi.
The Congress president was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 7pm on Thursday.
News18.com
- Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday evening was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for routine tests.
A medical bulletin from the hospital said that she was admitted around 7 p.m.
"She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable," said the hospital's Chairman (Board of Management) Dr DS Rana.
Earlier in the day, she chaired a meeting of the party Rajya Sabha MPs which went on for more than three hours as she heard each participant on the current political issues.
