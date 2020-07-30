POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Delhi Hospital for Routine Tests, Condition Stable

A file photo of Sonia Gandhi.

A file photo of Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress president was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 7pm on Thursday.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
Share this:

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday evening was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for routine tests.

A medical bulletin from the hospital said that she was admitted around 7 p.m.

"She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable," said the hospital's Chairman (Board of Management) Dr DS Rana.

Earlier in the day, she chaired a meeting of the party Rajya Sabha MPs which went on for more than three hours as she heard each participant on the current political issues.

Next Story
Loading