Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital: Report

New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday evening admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, news agency ANI reported.

The report said that it was a routine check-up. Till last year, Gandhi had been going for medical review periodically to the United States. She would either be accompanied her son Rahul or daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(details awaited)

