English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital: Report
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday evening admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
File photo of Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday evening admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, news agency ANI reported.
The report said that it was a routine check-up. Till last year, Gandhi had been going for medical review periodically to the United States. She would either be accompanied her son Rahul or daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
(details awaited)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australian Open 2020 Men's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Novak Djokovic Beats Dominic Thiem to Win Record 8th Title
- Jab Veer Met Geet, Says Kartik Aaryan Sharing Photo of Ramp Walk with Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Brahmastra Release Date Out, Part 1 of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Starrer to Hit Theatres on Dec 4
- The Economic Survey of India Just Cited Wikipedia as its Data Source and Internet is in Disbelief
- Middle Class Memes Take Over Desi Internet as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Budget 2020