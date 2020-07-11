POLITICS

Sonia Gandhi Approve Appointments of 15 Vice-presidents in Manipur Congress Unit

Representative image.

The BJP-led government in Manipur just managed to survive after MLAs of the NPP had pulled out of the alliance. However, after hectic deliberations the NPP MLAs rejoined the Biren Singh government.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 11, 2020, 10:27 PM IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday approved the new office-bearers of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee which includes 15 vice presidents and an equal number of general secretaries.

The newly appointed office-bearers of the Manipur Congress will work under its president M Okendro.

Former chief minister Ibobi Singh, who was leading the bid to topple the BJP government in the state, has been included as the AICC member in the new Committee.

The new Committee also includes 17 new Secretaries and 15 AICC members, including three of those who are co-opted and a treasurer.

