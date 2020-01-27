Sonia Gandhi Asks Congress MPs to 'Aggressively' Raise CAA, NRC in Budget Session Starting January 31
The party will fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and raise the economic downturn and other issues concerning the common man, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said after the meeting.
File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked party leaders to "aggressively" raise the issue of CAA, NPR and NRC to corner the government in the Budget Session beginning January 31.
Gandhi gave the directions to top Congress leaders during a meeting at her residence to discuss the party's strategy for the session.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh were present during the meeting.
The party will fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and raise the economic downturn and other issues concerning the common man, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters after the meeting.
"We will fight for the Constitution and will also fight against the CAA," he said.
The Congress intends to go aggressive on the issue of CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) and corner the government amid countrywide protests over these issues.
The Congress and other opposition parties will also meet soon to plan a joint opposition strategy ahead of the Parliament session.
