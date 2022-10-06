Sonia Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong Prez Joins in K'taka's Mandya as March Resumes After 2-day Break

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today joined her son Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is currently in Karnataka. Sonia Gandhi arrived in the historic town of Mysore on Monday afternoon for the party’s ongoing yatra in Karnataka. She joined the yatra this morning when it resumes after a two-day break for Dussehra in Mandya.

The Yatra will pass through Karnataka for 21 days covering 511 km in the state. It began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka on Friday after passing through Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the 26th day of its almost five-month journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Sonia Gandhi walked with the participants during the Karnataka leg of the Yatra. This would be the first time that Sonia Gandhi will participate in the Yatra which began when she was abroad for a medical check-up.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra gets major boost as Smt Sonia Gandhi joins all the Padyatris today. Yatra to resume from Pandavapura Taluk, Mandya,” Congress party tweeted.

After Vijayadashami, there will be Vijaya in Karnataka. We are proud that Sonia Gandhi has come to walk on the streets of Karnataka. We are coming to power in the state, and BJP is on the way to closing its shop: DK Shivakumar, State Congress President

On Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi offered prayers at a temple in H D Kote Assembly segment, on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Sonia Gandhi had not campaigned for the party during elections in the recent past due to health reasons. It will be Sonia Gandhi’s first rally in a long time.

