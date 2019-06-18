Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sonia Gandhi Chairs Meet of UPA Leaders, Allies on Budget Session Strategy

The Congress leaders discussed plans to engage with the BJP-led NDA in Parliament during the Budget Session on issues like 'one nation, one election', triple talaq and others.

IANS

Updated:June 18, 2019, 11:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sonia Gandhi Chairs Meet of UPA Leaders, Allies on Budget Session Strategy
Sonia Gandhi re-elected as the leader of Congress Parliamentary Party.
Loading...

New Delhi: United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of leaders of constituent parties and other allies to discuss their floor plan during the Budget Session.

The meeting was attended by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, newly-nominated Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI leader D Raja, DMK's Kanimozhi and TR Baalu, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, VCK leader Thirumaavalan Thol, RSP leader NK Premachandran, IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty, and KC-M leader Thomas Chazhikadan.

Party sources said that the leaders discussed plans to engage with the BJP-led NDA in Parliament during the Budget Session on issues like 'one nation, one election', triple talaq and others.

In the Budget session, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha would have 30 and 27 sittings respectively between June 17 and July 26.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the all-party meeting in Parliament, told the floor leaders of different parties to keep political differences aside and not disrupt the functioning of the two Houses. He also urged all political parties to work cohesively with the government for a smooth functioning of the Parliament.

Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had invited Presidents of all parties with representation in Parliament on June 19 and MPs from both the Houses on June 20 to freely interact and exchange views with the government.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram