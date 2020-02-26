Sonia Gandhi Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Delhi Violence, Poses 6 Questions to Centre

New Delhi: Blaming both the Centre and the Delhi government for the violence in the national capital, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Calling the violence a "well planned conspiracy", Gandhi said the Delhi Police had remained paralysed in the last 72 hours.

"The CWC offers its condolences to all who have lost their dear ones and hope for speedy recovery of the injured. The Centre should take congnisance of this violence. The Home Minister should resign. Their inaction is the reason why Delhi is suffering today," she added.

Amid continued communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi that has claimed 20 lives, the Congress top leadership started deliberations on the issue at a meeting of its working committee.

Sonia Gandhi and top leaders like Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi were present during the meeting. However, Rahul Gandhi was missing as party sources said he was abroad.

The Congress also put forth six questions to the government. These were: "Where was the Home Minister and what was he doing since last Sunday?

"What were the reports given by the intelligence agencies in the days immediately after the conclusion of the Delhi elections and leading up to today?

"Was the violence spontaneous as claimed by the MHA or instigated as claimed by MoS Home?

"What was the strength of the police force deployed on the night of Sunday when there were clear indications that violence will break out?

"Why were additional security forces not called immediately when it was clear that the situation was beyond the control of the Delhi police?

"Where was the Chief Minister of Delhi and what was he doing since last Sunday?"

