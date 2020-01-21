Sonia Gandhi Dissolves Punjab Congress Committee, State Unit Chief Sunil Jakhar Remains
The party released a statement in this regard, a day after state chief minister Amarinder Singh met Sonia Gandhi in the national capital and held detailed discussions with her.
File photo of Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar.
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday dissolved the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and all district committees in the state with immediate effect, though its state unit president Sunil Jakhar will remain unchanged.
The party released a statement in this regard, a day after state chief minister Amarinder Singh met Gandhi here and held detailed discussions with her.
The Congress president has dissolved "executive committee of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and District Congress Committees (DCCs) of Punjab with immediate effect. The president of Punjab PCC shall remain unchanged," the statement said.
