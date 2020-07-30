POLITICS

Sonia Gandhi Holds Meet With Congress RS MPs to Discuss Political Situation

File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

The meeting was organised through video conference in which its top leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, participated.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday held a meeting with party's Rajya Sabha members and discussed the current political situation with them, sources said.

The meeting was organised through video conference in which its top leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, participated.

Former ministers A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh were also part of the meeting.

The MPs also raised concern over the current economic situation and the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the sources said.

The meeting comes after Sonia Gandhi had organised a similar meet for party's Lok Sabha members some time back.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be held next month. Efforts are on to hold the session following the physical distancing norms which are in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

