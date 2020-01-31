English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Sonia Gandhi Leads Anti-CAA Protest in Parliament Ahead of Budget Session
Senior Congress leaders Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, AK Antony were present at the protest.
Opposition leaders, including Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, protest in front of Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises against CAA-NRC.
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi led a protest of party leaders in Parliament against the CAA, NPR and NRC ahead of the Budget Session.
Party leaders held placards of 'Save India', 'No to CAA, NRC' and shouted slogans. Senior Congress leaders Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, AK Antony were present at the protest.
