Sonia Gandhi Leads Anti-CAA Protest in Parliament Ahead of Budget Session

Senior Congress leaders Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, AK Antony were present at the protest.

Updated:January 31, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi led a protest of party leaders in Parliament against the CAA, NPR and NRC ahead of the Budget Session.

Party leaders held placards of 'Save India', 'No to CAA, NRC' and shouted slogans. Senior Congress leaders Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, AK Antony were present at the protest.

