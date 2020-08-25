Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee Convene Meeting of CMs Tomorrow to Discuss NEET Postponement: Sources

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool Congress's Mamata Banerjee have convened a meeting of opposition chief ministers on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the issue of holding NEET and JEE Main examination next month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On the agenda will be the issue of the postponement of NEET and strengthening federalism. The meeting has been scheduled for 2.30pm on Wednesday via video conferencing.

Banerjee on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre should appeal against the Supreme Court order for holding the JEE and NEET examinations during the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure the aspirants are free from "mental agony". She wrote to Modi after the state government received a letter from the National Testing Agency to

conduct the JEE/NEET examinations starting from September 1.

"I am aware that the Hon'ble Supreme Court has given a verdict on holding JEE/NEET examinations and the central government has been issuing instructions to go ahead with it accordingly. However, I would like to request for your kind intervention and to consider the central government making an appeal to the Hon'ble apex court to review its decision in the interest of the student community, so that they are free from mental agony and mental disaster," Banerjee wrote in the letter.

"Such intervention is very much essential in the larger interest of the students to facilitate creating a situation whereby the students will neither be subjected to grave health risk nor they will be facing a career risk," she wrote. "We are really worried and concerned."

The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27.

The Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE (Main) April and NEET despite the pandemic showing no signs of ebbing, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and "life has to go on".