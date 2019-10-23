Sonia Gandhi Meets DK Shivakumar in Tihar Ahead of Hearing on Karnataka Leader's Bail Plea Today

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday morning met Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in Tihar jail and enquired about his welfare.

Shivakumar, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 in a money laundering case. He is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

According to sources, Gandhi was accompanied by Congress general secretary Ambika Soni.

Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah — an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi — and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and ''hawala'' transactions worth crores or rupees.

The Delhi High Court is slated to give its verdict on Shivakumar's bail plea on Wednesday.

A Congress strongman in Karnataka, Shivakumar was instrumental in the smooth running of the Janata Dal-Secular and Congress coalition government that fell earlier this year following the resignation of rebel MLAs. Soon after, the BJP came to power in the state with BS Yediyurapaa as the chief minister.

Last month, Gandhi along with former prime minister Manmohan Singh had visited former finance minister P Chidambaram in jail. Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX media case.

