Sonia Gandhi Meets DK Shivakumar in Tihar Ahead of Hearing on Karnataka Leader's Bail Plea Today
Shivakumar, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 3 in a money laundering case.
File photo of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar.
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday morning met Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in Tihar jail and enquired about his welfare.
Shivakumar, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 in a money laundering case. He is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.
According to sources, Gandhi was accompanied by Congress general secretary Ambika Soni.
Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah — an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi — and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and ''hawala'' transactions worth crores or rupees.
The Delhi High Court is slated to give its verdict on Shivakumar's bail plea on Wednesday.
A Congress strongman in Karnataka, Shivakumar was instrumental in the smooth running of the Janata Dal-Secular and Congress coalition government that fell earlier this year following the resignation of rebel MLAs. Soon after, the BJP came to power in the state with BS Yediyurapaa as the chief minister.
Last month, Gandhi along with former prime minister Manmohan Singh had visited former finance minister P Chidambaram in jail. Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX media case.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Saves Another Life; This Time a Man Who Fell Off a Cliff And Broke His Back
- PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Arriving in December, Glass Windows and New Items Leaked
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Rs 222 Plan Vs. Airtel Rs 249 And Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge
- India vs South Africa | Happy to Make Teams Dance to Our Tunes: Shami
- MS Dhoni Buys Rare Army-Sourced Nissan Jonga: Here's All You Need to Know About the SUV