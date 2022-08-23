CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#GaneshChaturthi
Home » News » Politics » Sonia Gandhi Meets President Droupadi Murmu in Courtesy Visit
1-MIN READ

Sonia Gandhi Meets President Droupadi Murmu in Courtesy Visit

IANS

Last Updated: August 23, 2022, 13:35 IST

Delhi, India

This the first visit of Congress President after Murmu was elected as President. (Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

This the first visit of Congress President after Murmu was elected as President. (Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

This the first visit of Congress president Sonia Gandhi after Droupadi Murmu was elected as President

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi.

This the first visit of Congress president after Murmu was elected as President.

A tweet run by the President’s Secretariat said, “President, Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Murmu is the second woman and first tribal President of the country. The Congress did not support her candidature at the time of election and backed Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition candidate.

Congress sources said this was a courtesy visit.

Murmu gave her presidential address on the eve of Independence Day and talked about India’s vibrant democracy, success story of Covid vaccines, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the growth of the country’s economy after the pandemic.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 23, 2022, 13:35 IST
last updated:August 23, 2022, 13:35 IST