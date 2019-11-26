Sonia Gandhi Reads Preamble of Constitution as Oppn Boycotts Joint Session, Protests Outside Parliament
Upset over political developments in Maharashtra, the Congress and other opposition parties boycotted Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament and held a joint protest in front of the Ambedkar statue inside Parliament complex.
Opposition parties protesting in Parliament premises opposing govt formation in Maharashtra by BJP (News18)
New Delhi: The Congress on Constitution Day Tuesday said it resolved to save the soul of the Constitution by not allowing it to be mortgaged to an "autocratic government blinded by the insatiable lust for power".
Sonia Gandhi led the protesters in taking a pledge to uphold the Constitution. She read out the Preamble to the Constitution and resolved to stand by the fundamental values of the Constitution.
Congress, DMK, SP, NCP, RJD, CPI, CPM, TMC, IUML, and Shiv Sena leaders skipped the joint sitting of both the Houses in Parliament as a mark of protest against the BJP's alleged high-handedness in Maharashtra.
In a first, the Congress was supported by the Shiv Sena in the protest. The protest was led by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party leader Rahul Gandhi. Among leaders who protested outside were DMK's T R Baalu, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, TMC's Saugata Roy, NCP's Majeed Memon.
