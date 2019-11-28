Sonia Gandhi Skips Uddhav Thackeray's Oath-taking Ceremony in Mumbai

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided to skip the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra chief minister and has conveyed this to him.

In a letter to Thackeray, Gandhi wished Thackeray the very best in life and hoped that the new government will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Maharashtra.

Thackeray's son, Aaditya, had met Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Delhi on Wednesday night to invite them for the ceremony.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.