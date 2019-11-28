Take the pledge to vote

November 28, 2019
Sonia Gandhi Skips Uddhav Thackeray's Oath-taking Ceremony in Mumbai
Congress President Sonia Gandhi speaks during the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided to skip the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra chief minister and has conveyed this to him.

In a letter to Thackeray, Gandhi wished Thackeray the very best in life and hoped that the new government will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Maharashtra.

Thackeray's son, Aaditya, had met Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Delhi on Wednesday night to invite them for the ceremony.

