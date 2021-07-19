Before Sidhu Elevation, Sonia Gandhi Spoke to Punjab MPs Upset Over Not Given 'Preference' in Cong

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had on Sunday spoke to party MPs from Punjab ahead of appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab PCC chief and assured them to resolve any issues that emerged during the governance of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in the state.

Among those who spoke to Gandhi over phone regarding the issues being reportedly faced under Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab were - Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari, Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh and others.

Earlier, these MPs had written a letter to Gandhi and had sought an appointment to express their views on infighting emerged within the Congress.

According to sources, an MP from Punjab Congress had even expressed his disappointment over party high-command meeting Sidhu only and not others to discuss party’s internal matters.

It is being said that another MP pointed out that senior leaders of the Congress were not given “preference" in the party.

For the unversed, Gandhi on Sunday appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Congress’s new Punjab unit president along with four Working Presidents.

Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhvinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra were appointed as Working Presidents.

While Sidhu’s name was opposed by Amarinder Singh who wrote a letter to Gandhi, but on Saturday, Congress’s state in-charge Harish Rawat flew to Chandigarh to pacify the sulking Chief Minister.

After the meeting, Amarinder Singh reiterated that any decision of the Congress chief would be acceptable but said he raised certain issues which Rawat said he would take up with her.

