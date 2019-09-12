Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Sonia Gandhi Moves to Quell Feud in Rajasthan Congress, Directs Ashok Gehlot & Sachin Pilot to Work in Tandem

The meeting between the Congress leaders came in the wake of Sachin Pilot going public by stating that the law and order situation in the state was not good in Rajasthan.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sonia Gandhi Moves to Quell Feud in Rajasthan Congress, Directs Ashok Gehlot & Sachin Pilot to Work in Tandem
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with state Congress Committee president and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi here on Thursday met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, asking them to work in coordination and not make public statement criticising the state government, sources said.

The meeting came in the wake of Pilot going public by stating that the law and order situation in the state was not good.

The Congress president also discussed the functioning of government in the sate.

"There was a discussion on the political situation and governance in the desert state," Pilot told reporters after the meeting. "We held a detailed discussion on all aspects. It was a good and healthy discussion," he said.

When asked about his statement on law and order in the state, he said, "Sonia Gandhiji knows about everything".

The Rajasthan deputy CM said he had presented a roadmap for strengthening the Congress Party in Rajasthan. Pilot is also the PCC chief in Rajasthan.

He said Rajasthan Congress leaders would campaign in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections and extend all help to bring the party to power.

About the membership drive, he said after making 23 lakh new members in Rajasthan, the party would launch a special mission to add more members.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram