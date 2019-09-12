Sonia Gandhi Moves to Quell Feud in Rajasthan Congress, Directs Ashok Gehlot & Sachin Pilot to Work in Tandem
The meeting between the Congress leaders came in the wake of Sachin Pilot going public by stating that the law and order situation in the state was not good in Rajasthan.
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with state Congress Committee president and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi here on Thursday met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, asking them to work in coordination and not make public statement criticising the state government, sources said.
The meeting came in the wake of Pilot going public by stating that the law and order situation in the state was not good.
The Congress president also discussed the functioning of government in the sate.
"There was a discussion on the political situation and governance in the desert state," Pilot told reporters after the meeting. "We held a detailed discussion on all aspects. It was a good and healthy discussion," he said.
When asked about his statement on law and order in the state, he said, "Sonia Gandhiji knows about everything".
The Rajasthan deputy CM said he had presented a roadmap for strengthening the Congress Party in Rajasthan. Pilot is also the PCC chief in Rajasthan.
He said Rajasthan Congress leaders would campaign in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections and extend all help to bring the party to power.
About the membership drive, he said after making 23 lakh new members in Rajasthan, the party would launch a special mission to add more members.
