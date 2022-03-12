CWC to Meet on Sunday; G23 to Push for Party Overhaul, Fixing Accountability for Poll Disaster

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on March 13 to discuss the poll debacle in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

The results of the assembly elections in the five poll-bound states were declared on March 10. The BJP romped to power in four out of the five poll-bound states, while the AAP delivered a massive upset by defeating the Congress in Punjab.

The top decision-making body has decided to meet after the grand old party received a drubbing in the assembly elections, losing Punjab to the AAP while registering a miniscule presence in the other four states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Leaders of the G23, who have been demanding an organisational overhaul, met late Friday at the residence of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to discuss their strategy ahead of the crucial CWC meeting.

Advertisement

Sunday’s meeting is likely to see some fireworks from the G23 as they had suggested corrective measures after the last round of assembly elections, when the party lost Puducherry and failed to make a mark in Kerala, Assam and West Bengal. But the high command had done little to nothing on that front.

According to sources, in their meeting on Friday, the G23 discussed that there should be no more delay in electing the new president of the party. It is necessary to fix the accountability for the poll debacle and urgent changes are required in the composition of the CWC, sources added.

The G23 leaders who met at Azad’s residence included senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma and Akhilesh Prasad Singh while some leaders joined virtually.

The current political scenario will also be discussed at the CWC meeting, which will be held at the AICC office in Delhi at 4 pm. Before that, Sonia Gandhi will also chair a meeting of the party’s parliamentary strategy group at 10.30 am at 10 Janpath.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.