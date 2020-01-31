Take the pledge to vote

Sonia Gandhi to Pitch in for Delhi Polls, Will Hold Public Meeting Next Week

Delhi is going to polls on February 8 and only 6 days of campaigning are left but the Congress national leadership has not yet campaigned for the capital battle.

IANS

Updated:January 31, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
File photo of Sonia Gandhi. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi will pitch in for Delhi polls in the last leg of the campaigning which ends on February 6. The party has planned a public meeting in Shastri Park area on February 5, a source said.

Delhi is going to polls on February 8 and only 6 days of campaigning are left but the Congress national leadership has not yet campaigned for the capital battle, while the BJP has fielded all senior leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address 3 rallies in Delhi.

Congress top leadership will take a plunge in the next week in the election campaign, said a party source.

Even Rahul Gandhi has not campaigned in Delhi though the party has released a list of 40 star campaigners.

There is internal rift simmering within the Delhi Congress since the ticket distribution which has affected the Delhi poll campaign, said a source.

The party senior leaders have already refused to contest elections leaving the party in lurch. The party has come up with new faces in many of the constituencies this time.

The Congress which is pitted against the AAP and the BJP is trying to reclaim its lost ground in Delhi where the party ruled for 15 years before AAP took over.

