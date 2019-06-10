Sonia Gandhi to Visit Rae Bareli to Thank Voters on June 12, Priyanka to Accompany Mom
Rae Bareli is the only seat that the Congress has won in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
Lucknow: Weeks after the disheartening Lok Sabha elections came to the fore for the Congress, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will visit her constituency Rae Bareli on Wednesday to thank her voters for re-electing her with an overwhelming margin. She will be accompanied by Congress general secretary and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
During her visit, Sonia Gandhi is set to review the party’s dismal performance in polls and also strategize the course for the upcoming 2022 state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to reach Raebareli on the evening of June 11 and will stay for till June 12, when her mother and Rae Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi is expected to arrive. Both will personally meet and thank the booth level workers of the Congress party and the voters of Rae Bareli who helped the grand old party to retain its bastion.
From the regional coordinators to the district chief, everyone has been called for the important meeting in Raebareli scheduled for June 12, 2019.
“We will review the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded general elections. All the key Congress post holders of UPCC have been called in to ascertain the reason behind the poll debacle,” Congress Spokesperson Anshu Awasthi told News18.
Meanwhile, the Congress has also begun a postmortem of party Chief Rahul Gandhi’s defeat in Amethi.
A two-member panel, led by Sonia Gandhi’s representative KL Sharma and AICC secretary Zubair Khan, met Congress workers in five assembly constituencies that make up the Amethi Lok Sabha seat to ascertain the reasons behind the shocking defeat.
The panel was reportedly informed by local Congress leaders about the “non-cooperation” by Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party workers at the grassroots level. The SP and BSP, which had formed an alliance to fight the Lok Sabha polls, did not field any candidate in Amethi in a show of tacit support to the grand old party.
