English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonia Gandhi to Visit Raebareli Days After Priyanka ‘Missing’ Posters
Congress sources said Sonia, who last visited Raebareli in April 2017, will be accompanied by Rahul Gandhi on the trip.
File photo of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Days after ‘missing’ posters of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cropped up in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli to mock her absence from the constituency, her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is set to visit the district on November 1 or 2.
Congress sources said Sonia, who last visited Raebareli in April 2017, will be accompanied by Rahul Gandhi on the trip.
Priyanka is seen as the heir to her mother's Raebareli seat. The constituency has been a Congress stronghold since former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi won it in 1980.
Sonia Gandhi’s representative KL Sharma said that she is expected to meet with and address party workers in a meeting during her visit. “We are hopeful that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also join her on her visit,” he added.
A few days earlier, the district of Raebereli was overnight flooded with hundreds of posters with Priyanka’s face on them, labelling her as an ‘emotional blackmailer’. "While many tragedies struck the constituency since her last visit, Priyanka has been reluctant to reach out to the people," read the posters.
The posters also mentioned the absence of Priyanka from Raebareli, especially during the Unchahar boiler blast, Harchandpur rail accident and even during festivals such as Dussehra.
Raebareli and Amethi, Nehru-Gandhi family pocket boroughs, are the new battlegrounds as the BJP sees an opportunity to wrest them in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Recently, Union Minister Arun Jaitley had announced Rs 2 crore as part of MPLAD funds for Raebareli to woo the voters. In a counter, Congress leader Kapil Sibal announced Rs 2 crore for Amethi.
Congress sources said Sonia, who last visited Raebareli in April 2017, will be accompanied by Rahul Gandhi on the trip.
Priyanka is seen as the heir to her mother's Raebareli seat. The constituency has been a Congress stronghold since former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi won it in 1980.
Sonia Gandhi’s representative KL Sharma said that she is expected to meet with and address party workers in a meeting during her visit. “We are hopeful that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also join her on her visit,” he added.
A few days earlier, the district of Raebereli was overnight flooded with hundreds of posters with Priyanka’s face on them, labelling her as an ‘emotional blackmailer’. "While many tragedies struck the constituency since her last visit, Priyanka has been reluctant to reach out to the people," read the posters.
The posters also mentioned the absence of Priyanka from Raebareli, especially during the Unchahar boiler blast, Harchandpur rail accident and even during festivals such as Dussehra.
Raebareli and Amethi, Nehru-Gandhi family pocket boroughs, are the new battlegrounds as the BJP sees an opportunity to wrest them in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Recently, Union Minister Arun Jaitley had announced Rs 2 crore as part of MPLAD funds for Raebareli to woo the voters. In a counter, Congress leader Kapil Sibal announced Rs 2 crore for Amethi.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Diwali with Mi Sale: How to Buy a Poco F1 For Rs 1
- No Bharat Stage IV Vehicle Shall be Sold Across India from April 1, 2020: Supreme Court
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Live: Top 5 Gadgets You Can Buy
- WATCH: Veena Artist Plays Shankar Mahadevan's 'Breathless' Without a Pause
- Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion, Reveals He Has Leukemia Again; Relinquishes Title
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...