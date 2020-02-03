Sonia Gandhi Undergoing Treatment for Stomach Infection, Say Hospital Authorities
Her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were with her when she was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi as she reads out the Preamble during party's protests against CAA at Delhi's Rajghat on Monday.
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday, is undergoing treatment for stomach infection, hospital authorities said.
Her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were with her when she was admitted to the hospital.
"She was admitted to hospital on Sunday at 7 pm and has undergone medical tests. She has been found to be suffering from stomach infection and is being treated for the same," Dr DS Rana Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin on Monday.
Sources said she is likely to be discharged on Tuesday.
The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.
