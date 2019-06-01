English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Sonia or Rahul Gandhi? In First Meeting After Poll Debacle, Congress MPs to Decide Their Leader Today
The political circles are already abuzz with speculations, with most reports stating that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to be reelected as CPP leader.
Rahul Gandhi along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi during CWC meeting (PTI)
New Delhi: A group of newly-elected Congress parliamentarians are set to meet on Saturday to take a decision on whether Sonia Gandhi should continue as Parliamentary Party leader or will someone else take up the position. The meeting comes a week after Rahul Gandhi had expressed his desire to quit as Congress president taking moral responsibility of the loss in Lok Sabha elections.
This will also be the first official meeting that Rahul Gandhi will attend after the meeting of the party's working committee held on May 25, where he offered to resign as Congress chief.
News agency IANS quoted its sources as saying that considering Congress president's offer and the internal rift following the last CWC meeting, there could be "three working presidents" — one each from north, east and south India. There could even be a fourth working president, from western India, the report stated.
As part of the preparations to install the new leadership, Rahul Gandhi has called the party's Young Turks to Delhi for consultations, the IANS report stated. It said that Jyotiraditya Scindia is one of the candidates, while other names suggested are that of KC Venugopal and Milind Deora. News18, however, could not independently verify these developments.
After Saturday's Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, situation in the party may get clearer. The meeting is set to be held in the central hall of Parliament and MPs will also chalk out its strategy for the upcoming session of Parliament.
