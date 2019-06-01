A group of newly-elected Congress parliamentarians are set to meet on Saturday to take a decision on whether Sonia Gandhi should continue as Parliamentary Party leader or will someone else take up the position. The meeting comes a week after Rahul Gandhi had expressed his desire to quit as Congress president taking moral responsibility of the loss in Lok Sabha elections.The political circles are already abuzz with speculations, with most reports stating that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to be reelected as CPP leader.According to a report in The Indian Express, the Congress MPs are also likely to select their leader in the Upper House in its first meeting after the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha.This will also be the first official meeting that Rahul Gandhi will attend after the meeting of the party's working committee held on May 25, where he offered to resign as Congress chief.News agency IANS quoted its sources as saying that considering Congress president's offer and the internal rift following the last CWC meeting, there could be "three working presidents" — one each from north, east and south India. There could even be a fourth working president, from western India, the report stated.As part of the preparations to install the new leadership, Rahul Gandhi has called the party's Young Turks to Delhi for consultations, the IANS report stated. It said that Jyotiraditya Scindia is one of the candidates, while other names suggested are that of KC Venugopal and Milind Deora. News18, however, could not independently verify these developments.After Saturday's Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, situation in the party may get clearer. The meeting is set to be held in the central hall of Parliament and MPs will also chalk out its strategy for the upcoming session of Parliament.