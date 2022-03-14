Sonia Should Take 'Full Control', 'Mere Culture of Tweets' Will Not Take Party Forward: Moily

A day after the Congress brainstormed over its electoral reverses, senior leader M Veerappa Moily on Monday said Sonia Gandhi should take “full control" of the party with a free hand to change non-performing leaders, and asserted that a “mere culture of tweets and social media propaganda" would not take the organisation forward. Party loyalists have become a casualty as “opportunists" have crept into the organisation, he contended.

He stressed that introspection by the party on the reasons for the electoral defeat was needed, but added that “none of the Congress leaders or workers should become panicky and the unity of Congress cadres at this juncture is the need of the nation". Moily, who was among the 23 leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi for large-scale organisational reforms, distanced himself from the group (G-23) and said his intention was never to target the top leadership of the party.

“I am deeply concerned by certain comments made by our leaders and some quarters of the press on the debacle of Indian National Congress immediately after the announcement of results in five states and the earlier poll debacles," Moily told .

