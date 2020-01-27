Sonia Sought Written Undertaking from Uddhav Before Forming Govt in Maha, Says Ashok Chavan
Thackeray was sworn in CM in November last year, heading an alliance government with the Congress and NCP, after results of the October 21 Assembly elections failed to throw up a clear winner.
File image of Congress leader Ashok Chavan. (Image: PTI)
Aurangabad: Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written undertaking from the Shiv Sena that the new government in Maharashtra would work within the ambit of the Constitution, former chief minister Ashok Chavan has said.
Sonia Gandhi had given clear guidelines that the state government must work within the frame of Constitution, the state PWD minister said at a meeting in Nanded on Sunday.
"She told us that first we should get this in writing (from Sena) that the government should work within the ambit of the Constitution and shouldn't violate the Constitution preamble. We were told to convey this to Uddhav Thackeray," Chavan said.
Chavan said Gandhi had also told state Congress leaders that if the government doesn't function as expected, the party should quit it. "We conveyed the same to Thackeray.
He agreed and we went to form the government," Chavan said. Responding to Chavan's remarks, former CM Devendra Fadnavis said Shiv Sena should clarify about the 'deals' done before the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed.
"If alliance parties don't have faith (in Sena) why is the Sena in government," Fadnavis told media.
