Sonia's Strong Stand and Rahul's Hesitance to Take Top Job: The Inside Story From the CWC Meet

Sticking to the script during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on Saturday, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi must consider becoming the party president. Everyone present at the meeting was in agreement, but it was for the first time that even Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too openly supported the idea of her brother becoming the chief of the party. While Rahul Gandhi was averse to taking the top job, sources said that he decided to consider the possibility upon their request. However, he wanted it to be a democratic process through elections.

Sonia Gandhi reinstating her role as full-time Congress president was allegedly not only to snub the G-23, but also to stop the demands for a working president like Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has been clear that he doesn’t want to get the top job through the back door. Hence it was decided at a meeting between the Gandhis a day before the CWC meet that this strong clarification would come from Sonia Gandhi herself.

The last time the Congress had a non-Gandhi party president was Sitaram Kesari. But the party was soon torn apart. Since then any talk of a non-Gandhi as president has not been encouraged, till Rahul Gandhi suggested this when he stepped down after the party’s 2019 Lok Sabha Election drubbing. However, it has been difficult to look beyond the Gandhis as it was felt that in a party with many camps and ambitions, it’s only a Gandhi who could be the glue that kept it together.

In the two years since Rahul Gandhi’s resignation from his post, it’s become clear that the Congress is going through a crisis. Several young and promising leaders have left and the party has yet to win the state polls. The party cadre is disappointed and wonder whether they will see better days for the party. Rahul Gandhi has been asked to take charge and told that if he doesn’t take over from his mother soon, the party could split.

Many changes that Rahul Gandhi wanted to bring to the party — like bringing in younger people — are being slowly implemented. So, some pointed out the Gandhis that Rahul Gandhi had no reason to say no to becoming party chief.

With Rahul Gandhi finally telling the CWC that he was open to their suggestions, the Gandhis hope that the cadre would be enthused. But a lot depends on the results of the upcoming polls, whether it’s G3 or the G-23 that would have the last word.

