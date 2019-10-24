Sonipat Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सोनीपत): Surender Panwar of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

. Sonipat (सोनीपत), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Sonipat district of Haryana and is part of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.12%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,16,117 eligible electors, of which 1,13,656 were male, 1,02,459 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 581 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sonipat Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 12872 61.41% Surender Panwar LEADING BJP 7111 33.93% Kavita Jain LKSK(P) 274 1.31% Hansraj AAP 181 0.86% Vimal Kishor BSP 153 0.73% Azad Singh JJP 108 0.52% Amit NOTA 85 0.41% Nota INLD 60 0.29% Balkishan Sharma IND 41 0.20% Master Ramesh Khatri Lambardar BSP(A) 23 0.11% Asha IND 19 0.09% Karan Singh MYSP 14 0.07% Sunil SUCI(C) 9 0.04% Comrade Jai Bhagwan BC(M) 7 0.03% Om Parkash Mehta ABND 3 0.01% Dharambir

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,80,608 eligible electors, of which 95,250 were male, 85,358 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 581 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,30,175.

Sonipat has an elector sex ratio of 901.48.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kavita Jain of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 25810 votes which was 20.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.79% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kavita Jain of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2657 votes which was 3.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.43% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 31. Sonipat Assembly segment of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency. Sonipat Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.71%, while it was 62.8 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.71%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 183 polling stations in 31. Sonipat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 149.

Extent: 31. Sonipat constituency comprises of the following areas of Sonipat district of Haryana: PC Raipur of Sonipat-I KC and Sonipat (Municipal Council) of Sonipat Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sonipat is: 28.9917 77.0041.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sonipat results.

