Sons and Daughters of Leaders Fare Better in Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections

Amid a raging nationwide debate over dynastic politics, five kin of noted politicians in Tamil Nadu emerged victorious in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.What makes their victories more noteworthy is that many scions of politicians in the North and one in Karnataka bit the dust, chief among them being former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who lost from the party's bastion of Amethi.Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of former Union minister Madhav Rao Scindia lost from Guna, while Manvendra Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, founding member of BJP lost in Barmer.Karnataka saw Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy losing from Mandya.Notable among winners in Tamil Nadu was Raveendranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who won from Theni, defeating senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan.Other prominent winners were Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who triumphed at Sivaganga and former Union Minister Dhayanidhi Maran, son of the late Murasoli Maran.Dayanidhi Maran won from Central Chennai segment. No less noteworth was the victory of Kanimozhi, daughter of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, from Tuticorin, warding offthe challenge from BJP Tamil Nadu unit President Tamilisai Soundarajan.Kalanidhi Veerasamy, son of former DMK Minister 'Arcot' N Veerasamy, won from North Chennai, defeating Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) candidate Alagapuram Mohanraj.DMK's Pon Gautham Sigamani, son of senior party leader and former Minister Ponmudy, emerged victorious by defeating DMDK leader Sudheesh from Kallakurichi.K Vishnu Prasad, son of Congress leader K Krishnaswamy defeated AIADMK's V Elumalai at Arani.However, former union minister Anbumani Ramadoss, son of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Founder-President S Ramadoss lost to DNV Senthil Kumar of DMK from Dharmapuri constituency.