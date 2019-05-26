English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Sons and Daughters of Leaders Fare Better in Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections
What makes their victories more noteworthy is that many scions of politicians in the North and one in Karnataka bit the dust, chief among them being former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who lost from the party's bastion of Amethi.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Chennai: Amid a raging nationwide debate over dynastic politics, five kin of noted politicians in Tamil Nadu emerged victorious in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.
What makes their victories more noteworthy is that many scions of politicians in the North and one in Karnataka bit the dust, chief among them being former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who lost from the party's bastion of Amethi.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of former Union minister Madhav Rao Scindia lost from Guna, while Manvendra Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, founding member of BJP lost in Barmer.
Karnataka saw Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy losing from Mandya.
Notable among winners in Tamil Nadu was Raveendranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who won from Theni, defeating senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan.
Other prominent winners were Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who triumphed at Sivaganga and former Union Minister Dhayanidhi Maran, son of the late Murasoli Maran.
Dayanidhi Maran won from Central Chennai segment. No less noteworth was the victory of Kanimozhi, daughter of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, from Tuticorin, warding off
the challenge from BJP Tamil Nadu unit President Tamilisai Soundarajan.
Kalanidhi Veerasamy, son of former DMK Minister 'Arcot' N Veerasamy, won from North Chennai, defeating Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) candidate Alagapuram Mohanraj.
DMK's Pon Gautham Sigamani, son of senior party leader and former Minister Ponmudy, emerged victorious by defeating DMDK leader Sudheesh from Kallakurichi.
K Vishnu Prasad, son of Congress leader K Krishnaswamy defeated AIADMK's V Elumalai at Arani.
However, former union minister Anbumani Ramadoss, son of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Founder-President S Ramadoss lost to DNV Senthil Kumar of DMK from Dharmapuri constituency.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
What makes their victories more noteworthy is that many scions of politicians in the North and one in Karnataka bit the dust, chief among them being former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who lost from the party's bastion of Amethi.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of former Union minister Madhav Rao Scindia lost from Guna, while Manvendra Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, founding member of BJP lost in Barmer.
Karnataka saw Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy losing from Mandya.
Notable among winners in Tamil Nadu was Raveendranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who won from Theni, defeating senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan.
Other prominent winners were Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who triumphed at Sivaganga and former Union Minister Dhayanidhi Maran, son of the late Murasoli Maran.
Dayanidhi Maran won from Central Chennai segment. No less noteworth was the victory of Kanimozhi, daughter of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, from Tuticorin, warding off
the challenge from BJP Tamil Nadu unit President Tamilisai Soundarajan.
Kalanidhi Veerasamy, son of former DMK Minister 'Arcot' N Veerasamy, won from North Chennai, defeating Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) candidate Alagapuram Mohanraj.
DMK's Pon Gautham Sigamani, son of senior party leader and former Minister Ponmudy, emerged victorious by defeating DMDK leader Sudheesh from Kallakurichi.
K Vishnu Prasad, son of Congress leader K Krishnaswamy defeated AIADMK's V Elumalai at Arani.
However, former union minister Anbumani Ramadoss, son of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Founder-President S Ramadoss lost to DNV Senthil Kumar of DMK from Dharmapuri constituency.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
-
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England & Afghanistan Seek Winning Momentum in Final Warm-up Game
- Hackers Take Down an Entire City's Cyber Infrastructure Using NSA-Made Tool
- Trailers This Week: Nostalgia Brews with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Abhay Deol Impresses in Jungle Cry
- Amazon Alexa Announcements Rolled Out to All Compatible Smart Devices
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results